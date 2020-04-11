|
|
Richard Garringer
Muncie -
Richard K. Garringer, 90, passed away April 8, 2020, at Waters Edge Village. He was born November 21, 1929, to the late Russel and Bertha Garringer. He graduated from Farmland High School in 1947, and Ball State with a Bachelor's in Accounting.
Richard worked for Warner Gear for 40+ years before his retirement. He was a longtime member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and trustee for many years. He also was a member of Delaware Masonic Lodge #46 and the Madison County Shriners, as well as, a past president of the National Association of Accountants.
Richard's greatest accomplishment was his family. He married the love of his life, Ruth, with whom he enjoyed ballroom dancing, attending Pacers and Reds games, and hosting family gatherings with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, James (Lois); daughter, Jane Farren; grandchildren, Jessica (Jammie) Bane, Doug (Abby) Farren, Katie (Valdaniel) Martins, Peter Garringer and Matthew (Emily) Garringer; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merrit, Rex and Max Garringer; and sister, Ferol Oren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the outstanding staff at Water's Edge Village for his excellent care. Services have been entrusted with Parson Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020