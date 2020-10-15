1/1
Richard H. "Dick" Cole Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr.

Muncie - Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr., 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

Dick was born June 12, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Richard H. Cole, Sr. and Catharine Marie (Sherman) Cole. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves as a Radioman. He served his country honorably for eight years, including an active tour in Vietnam aboard the USS Kennebec. He completed a degree in Chemistry at Indiana State University, then went on to earn his master's degree in Information & Communication Sciences from Ball State University.

Dick worked for Ball Corporation as an Environmental Engineer for 27 years and became an authority on the subject of glass jars. He then transitioned, along with the Ball Museum collection, to Minnetrista Cultural Center, where he served as the Curator of Industrial and Business History. He was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 40 years and a member and past president of both the Midwest Fruit Jar & Bottle Club and Kiwanis Club.

He enjoyed telling bad jokes and puns, digging into a good puzzle and history. He was especially passionate about the Ball Family and their legacy, genealogy and WWII German U-Boats. He was curious about everything and loved his cats dearly.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Augusta M. Isley (Daniel); sister, Diana McClain (Rockie); niece, Nicole Stickle (Shawn); sister-in-law, Mary Cole; and former wife and friend, Lee Wilson (David).

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Cagle Cole; brother, George "Teddy" Cole; and sister, Kathleen Marie Cole.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Steven Walker officiating. Burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Cottage Hill Cemetery, located on Route 340, Brazil, IN, 47384, with military honors provided by the United States Navy.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and appropriate distancing will be required at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delaware County Historical Society, 120 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
03:30 PM
Cottage Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved