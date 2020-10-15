Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr.
Muncie - Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr., 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care.
Dick was born June 12, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Richard H. Cole, Sr. and Catharine Marie (Sherman) Cole. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves as a Radioman. He served his country honorably for eight years, including an active tour in Vietnam aboard the USS Kennebec. He completed a degree in Chemistry at Indiana State University, then went on to earn his master's degree in Information & Communication Sciences from Ball State University.
Dick worked for Ball Corporation as an Environmental Engineer for 27 years and became an authority on the subject of glass jars. He then transitioned, along with the Ball Museum collection, to Minnetrista Cultural Center, where he served as the Curator of Industrial and Business History. He was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 40 years and a member and past president of both the Midwest Fruit Jar & Bottle Club and Kiwanis Club.
He enjoyed telling bad jokes and puns, digging into a good puzzle and history. He was especially passionate about the Ball Family and their legacy, genealogy and WWII German U-Boats. He was curious about everything and loved his cats dearly.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Augusta M. Isley (Daniel); sister, Diana McClain (Rockie); niece, Nicole Stickle (Shawn); sister-in-law, Mary Cole; and former wife and friend, Lee Wilson (David).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Cagle Cole; brother, George "Teddy" Cole; and sister, Kathleen Marie Cole.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Steven Walker officiating. Burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Cottage Hill Cemetery, located on Route 340, Brazil, IN, 47384, with military honors provided by the United States Navy.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and appropriate distancing will be required at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Delaware County Historical Society, 120 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.