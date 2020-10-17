Richard "Dick" H Cole Jr
Muncie - MUNCIE - Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr., 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, all visitation and services will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Cottage Hill Cemetery, located on Route 340, Brazil, IN, 47384, with military honors provided by the United States Navy. Masks and appropriate distancing will be required at the cemetery.
