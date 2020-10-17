1/
Richard H. "Dick" Cole Jr.
{ "" }
Richard "Dick" H Cole Jr

Muncie - MUNCIE - Richard "Dick" H. Cole, Jr., 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, all visitation and services will be held privately at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Cottage Hill Cemetery, located on Route 340, Brazil, IN, 47384, with military honors provided by the United States Navy. Masks and appropriate distancing will be required at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
19
Burial
03:30 PM
Cottage Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Dick Cole was the smartest man that I ever met! I had the pleasure of working with Dick at Ball Corporation for 4 years and he was a HUGE help to me as a new "out of college" hire. We played puzzle games at lunch (and other times) and he always gave me excellent advice. We shared a love of collecting and often scoured the old Ball Corporation grounds for any piece of history. We would be excited at any piece of glass that was unusual. We golfed and bowled in the Company leagues that he managed and coordinated. As in everything he did, he did it to the fullest. Dick, you will be greatly missed by all. I am proud to have had you as a friend.
Jeff Wineinger
Friend
October 15, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lee Wilson
October 15, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lee Wilson
October 15, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alexandra Clasen
