Dick Cole was the smartest man that I ever met! I had the pleasure of working with Dick at Ball Corporation for 4 years and he was a HUGE help to me as a new "out of college" hire. We played puzzle games at lunch (and other times) and he always gave me excellent advice. We shared a love of collecting and often scoured the old Ball Corporation grounds for any piece of history. We would be excited at any piece of glass that was unusual. We golfed and bowled in the Company leagues that he managed and coordinated. As in everything he did, he did it to the fullest. Dick, you will be greatly missed by all. I am proud to have had you as a friend.

Jeff Wineinger

Friend