Richard K Lackey
Farmland - Richard "Dick" Kenneth Lackey, 75, of Farmland, IN passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1945 in Winchester, Indiana the son of Harry Sheldon and Lou Ellen (Graham) Lackey. He was a 1963 graduate of Farmland High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Snyder), July 1, 1964.
Richard received an Associates Degree for Plumbing and Heating from Ivy Tech. He had worked with Westinghouse and A.O. Smith. He retired in 2002 as a manager at DMI warehouse. He was a simple family man, loving a good joke, an old western movie, a meal with his family and sharing special moments with his grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 56 years, Linda; six children, Leah Loper, Brad Lackey (Jane), Laura Lewis (Leo), Brent, Jakob (Melissa) and Joy Weimer (Mike); brother, Joe (Sarah Kay); 15 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Karl and Wayne (Juanita); and sisters, Margie Clement and Marlene King (Kelly).
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family has elected to have a private visitation and services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. You are encouraged to share a card or a call with the family. Richard had many friends and he appreciated every one of you.
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
