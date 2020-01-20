Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Richard L. "Dick" Arens

Richard L. "Dick" Arens Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Arens

Albany - Richard L. "Dick" Arens, age 90, Albany, died Sunday January 19, 2020 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 24, 1929 in Ft. Wayne, he was a graduate of Albany High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Dick worked at Borg Warner in Muncie for several years before retiring in 1991. He was a Past Master of Anthony Lodge No. 171, F. & A.M., Albany, and U.A.W. #287.

Survivors include his son and daughter: Norman Arens, Albany, and Sharen Unroe (husband: Dennis), Albany; a brother: Thomas Arens, Des Plaines, IL; four grandchildren: Brandy, Dylan, Matt, and Erin, 4 great-grandchildren: Lennon, Adalyn, Brealyn, and Barrett.

He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Irma E. (Coons) Arens, who died in 2007; his parents, Leroy & Gladys (Cline) Arens, are also deceased.

Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Visiting hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
