Richard L. "Dick" DeWitt



Muncie - Richard L. "Dick" DeWitt, 88, passed away on Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born on October 13, 1930 in Hartford City, the son of Clarence Ray and Mary R. (Curtis) DeWitt, Sr. and was raised in Acme, Pennsylvania. Dick served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. On August 16, 1963 in Muncie, he married Sandra J. Eley Woodring.



He was a lifelong farmer in Delaware and Randolph County, a Firefighter with the City of Muncie for 20 years and also worked for Delco and a variety of other jobs over the years. Dick was a longtime member of The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, and a member of several community organizations over the years. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel in 1974.



Dick enjoyed fishing, water sports and his week-day coffee group meetings at Richard's.



Surviving are his wife of nearly 56 years, Sandra J. DeWitt of Muncie; one daughter, Delese Cancelliere of Muncie; one step-son, Douglas J. Woodring of Muncie; one grandson, Lenny Cancelliere of Muncie; one step-granddaughter, Jamie Grigsby (husband, Josh) of Greenville, OH; three brothers, Don DeWitt (wife, Shirley) of Dunkirk, Jim DeWitt (wife, Becky) and John DeWitt (wife, Orpha) both of Muncie; three sisters, Mary "Sue" Rinker of Dunkirk, Betty Neudecker (husband, Ozzie) of Ridgeville and Ruth Ann Locke (husband, Harold) of Dunkirk; two sisters-in-law, Marianne DeWitt of Muncie and Nancy Humbert (husband, John) of Selma; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence R. DeWitt, Jr. and Robert DeWitt; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Rinker and Carl Ray Eley.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Veterans of Delaware County.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 or at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, c/o The Building Fund, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN 47303.



The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Medical Services and the First Responders of Delaware County for the excellent care they provided.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at



www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary