Richard (Dick) L. Hahn



Muncie - Richard (Dick) L. Hahn, 88, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 2, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dick was born October 16, 1930 in Muncie to Lewis and Florence (Fallis) Hahn. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1949 and attended Tri State University. Prior to graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was awarded several honors including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Dick married the love of his life, Josephine (Joey Lou) Harris, September 10, 1955 at St. Lawrence Church.



Dick was a quality control engineer, retiring after thirty-eight years with Warner Gear. After retirement, he "worked" at Cardinal Hills as a golf ranger where he was able to enjoy one of his hobbies, golfing. Dick also loved fishing, gardening and watching all his favorite sports teams; but what he loved most was spending time with his family and friends. He was dearly loved by his family, including his church family and his Marine brotherhood. His strong love of God, family, and country was evident in how he lived each day of his life.



Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joey Lou; their daughters Roseanne Douglas (Max), Mindy Hahn, Sharon Dan (Jamie), Cathy Eckerman (Jeff) and son, Andrew Hahn (Kandi), 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Robert Hahn (Janet), and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and godchildren who were very dear to him.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dean F. Hahn.



Visitation is Sunday March 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, or prior to Mass at St. Lawrence on Monday March 11, 2019 between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, IN with Father David Hellmann and Father Bob Williams presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church Building Fund, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary