Richard L. "Dick" PaveyDunkirk - Richard L. "Dick" Pavey, age 80, Dunkirk, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. Born in Dunkirk on September 1, 1939, he attended Dunkirk High School and was a United States Navy veteran. He retired in 2005 after working 44 years at Saint Gobain Container Corp. (now Ardagh). Dick attended Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing.Survivors include 3 sons: Wayne "Andy" Pavey (wife: Vicky), Indianapolis, David Pavey (wife: Danielle), Natural Bridge, NY, and Christopher Pavey, Michigan City, IN; 3 daughters: Dawn Ashcraft (husband: David), Indianapolis, Wendy Lang (husband: Jeff), Greenwood, and Danita Pavey, Greenfield; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his father: Raymond Pavey and mother: Margaret (Johnson) Hunt; 2 granddaughters: Jennifer Turner and Andrea Pavey; 2 brothers: Bobby Earl Pavey and James "Jim" William Pavey.Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military rites.Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorials may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Dunkirk, IN 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com