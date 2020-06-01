Richard L. "Dick" Pavey
Dunkirk - Richard L. "Dick" Pavey, age 80, Dunkirk, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. Born in Dunkirk on September 1, 1939, he attended Dunkirk High School and was a United States Navy veteran. He retired in 2005 after working 44 years at Saint Gobain Container Corp. (now Ardagh). Dick attended Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include 3 sons: Wayne "Andy" Pavey (wife: Vicky), Indianapolis, David Pavey (wife: Danielle), Natural Bridge, NY, and Christopher Pavey, Michigan City, IN; 3 daughters: Dawn Ashcraft (husband: David), Indianapolis, Wendy Lang (husband: Jeff), Greenwood, and Danita Pavey, Greenfield; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father: Raymond Pavey and mother: Margaret (Johnson) Hunt; 2 granddaughters: Jennifer Turner and Andrea Pavey; 2 brothers: Bobby Earl Pavey and James "Jim" William Pavey.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military rites.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Dunkirk, IN 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.