1/
Richard L. "Dick" Ritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" L. Ritz

Richard "Dick" L. Ritz passed away peacefully after a short illness on August 24, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Dick was born on June 16, 1947 in Richmond, IN. After graduating from Kokomo High School in 1965, he attended Ball State University where he graduated with a master's degree in education. He met his first wife, Susan C. Bauer, at the university, and they married in 1969 in Huntington, IN. In 1971, he began a 31-year teaching career at Muncie Community Schools, where he taught seventh and eighth graders until his retirement in 2002. He met his second wife, Lucinda "Cindy" Knight, at Muncie Community Schools where they both worked. They married in Las Vegas, NV in 2002. Cindy preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by a daughter, Cheyanne Ritz (Drew Buckingham), a son, Bryan Ritz, a stepdaughter, Misty (Tannon) McElfresh, a stepson, Patrick Knight, and a sister, Victoria (Ralph) Rhees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. Ritz and Helen V. Ritz (Hastings); and his grandparents, Ethel (Lynch) and Levi Ritz, and Margaret (Kutter) and Leo Hastings.

Cremation services will be provided by Elm Ridge Funeral Home, Muncie (no services or calling hours are planned). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Muncie Animal Shelter or Muncie Animal Rescue Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved