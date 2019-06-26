Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Richard LaShure


Muncie - Richard (Rick) LaShure, 51, of Muncie, passed away June 19, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born February 22, 1968 in Anderson to Robert LaShure and Linda King (Railey). He attended Wapahani High School and loved fishing and woodworking. Rick was known for his quick wit and terrible jokes, and was one of the hardest workers you could have met. He was built FORD tough. Above all, he loved his family and will always be remembered for his devotion to them and will be dearly missed.

Rick is survived by his mother, Linda (Eugene) King; Father, Bob LaShure; Sons, Richard (Amber) and Eric Logue; Daughters, Taylor Ross, Julia Logue and her significant other, Dakota Moses; Sisters, Nikki (Josh) Crutcher and Shonda (Howard) Hill; Brother, Bobby (Tina) LaShure; Grandchildren, Kaylee, Lillie, Layla and Richie; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rick's Go Fund Me page for the defrayal of funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-costs-for-rick-lashure

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019
