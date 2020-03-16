|
Richard Lee Hoover
Newburgh - Richard Lee Hoover, 79, of Newburgh, IN, passed away March 2, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Newburgh, IN, surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 24, 1941, in Middlefork, IN, Dick was the only child of Charles and Vera (Leslie) Hoover. Although he had polio at a young age, Dick never let that keep him from activities that he enjoyed. Dick was a graduate of Eastern High School, Howard County, class of 1959. He graduated from Ball State University and then attended The Ohio State University to pursue a degree in physical therapy. He returned to Ball State and completed a Master's degree while serving on staff as the head athletic trainer. Dick went on to serve as the head athletic trainer at Northwestern University. He assisted with the development of a faculty athletic training curriculum and program to help fill a need for athletic trainers in high schools. Dick inspired many future professionals with his ideas, teaching and mentorship. Following this, he began a career developing a nationwide private physical therapy practice. Dick was a member of the Indiana, Illinois, and National Athletic Trainers Associations. He served as president of the Illinois and Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Associations. He was proud to have been inducted into the Illinois State Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame as well as the National Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame. Dick continued his legacy at Ball State University by becoming a founding member of the Cardinal Sports medicine Association Ring of Honor in the Athletic Department.
Dick enjoyed flowers and landscaping. He loved bulldogs and had four as pets. In his free time he enjoyed attending antique auctions, horse racing, and quilt collecting. Dick was an avid sports fan and was a master at college sports trivia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Francis and Mary Hoover, and Charles and Ora Belle Leslie. Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alice (Berninger), daughters Betsy and fiancee John Brayfield of Valier, IL, and Jenny (Tim) Kelley of Evansville, IN. Dick was proud of his 5 grandchildren, Alex and fiancée Jen Shepherd, Andy (Kassie), Nathan, Sarah and Ryan. Also surviving is an aunt and several cousins.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Deaconess Gateway Neuro ICU. Titzer Family Funeral Homes in Newburgh, IN. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 2pm to 3pm, with a Celebration of Life at 3pm at Titzer Family Funeral Homes~Simpson Chapel, 510 W. Jennings St., Newburgh, IN. (812) 853-8314.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cardinal Sports Medicine Society Ring of Honor Projects fund at Ball State University or a .
Condolences may be made at www.titzerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020