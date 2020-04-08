|
Richard Lee Johnson
Richard Lee Johnson, of Muncie, Indiana, departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Providence Post-Acute Care in Anderson, Indiana. He was born on June 29, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Johnson and Harriet Chestnut. He served in the United States Air Force as a refueling specialist. After he was honorably discharged from the USAF, he returned to Muncie, Indiana and worked at Ball State University, was the owner of Johnson's Janitorial Services, and retired from New Venture Gear, a General Motors affiliate. After retirement, he owned and operated Johnson's Antiques and Collectibles. He was a graduate of Ball State University.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita J. Johnson; his children, Cynthia K. Carter, Jeffery W. Johnson, David A. Johnson (Cindy), Stephen B. Johnson (Yvette), Leeguyer Robertson (Amy), and Anna M. Johnson; his godchildren, Anthony, Jerome, Renee, and Marq Conley; his grandchildren, Letia Golston (Gano)(Anthony and Alicity), Armand Pierce (Suzanne)(Jaylen, Dathen, Tomisha, Armand II, and Ashton), Aaron Johnson (Erica)(Casey and Corey), Jada Williams, Nyah and Zaria Johnson, and Blake Buffington; his siblings, William (Liz) Washington, Anthony Sharp, Patricia Sharp, and Cornelius Chestnut; his in-laws, Myrna (Leeguyer) Robertson, Richard Conley, and Diara Sharp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Johnson and Harriet Chestnut; his grandparents, Osco and Bessie Pharris, his brothers, Robert Ware, Elmer Ashley, and Ronald Sharp; his sister, Mary Lou Strange, his in laws Vivian V. Conley, Robert Conley, Juanita Hayes, Aamir Shabazz, Carol Conley, and Warren Carter Jr. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the administration and staff of Providence Post-Acute Care in Anderson, Indiana, Heartland Hospice, Pastor Wade D. Sloss, Dr..Kevin Woodgett, Ron White, Tracy Lewis, and Community Family Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
