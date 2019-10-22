Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Resources
Richard Major McCoy Sr.

Richard Major McCoy Sr. Obituary
Richard Major McCoy Sr.

Richard Major McCoy Sr., was born January 22, 1971, in Muncie, Indiana to the parents of Bennie J and Glendola L. McCoy. He departed this life on October 18, 2019.

Ricky leaves to carry on his legacy to his five children: Janaia McCoy (Indianapolis, IN), Kaila McCoy, Richard M. McCoy Jr. (Muncie), Rikki McCoy, Javon McCoy (Indianapolis, IN); five grand babies: Ka'Niah Benford, Ka'Nari Major McCoy, Darian, Dorian and Darielle Joseph; his father: Bennie J. McCoy; sister: Bennita McCoy; brothers: Bennie E. McCoy and Robert McCoy (wife: Brenda) Muncie and Christopher McCoy (Miami, FL); nieces and nephews: Jayna McCoy, Jasmin McCoy, Jodi McCoy, Jayla Lukin (husband:Artur) Houston, TX, Bennie E. McCoy and Jarren Serf; life time friend: Myron Paul Johnson Jr, special friend: Danielle Shouse and her son Davion Shouse and a host of loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother Glendola L. McCoy; his sister Raina J. McCoy; paternal grandparents: Timothy and Christine McCoy; maternal grandparents: Roland and Oreather Book; special friend: Stevie Wade.

Celebration of Richard Major McCoy Sr. life will be held Friday October 25, 2019 at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, 1205 E. Willard St., Muncie, Indiana, viewing time 10am-11am with service at 11am, with Elder Charles Venable, officiating. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
