Richard Moore
Richard Moore

Muncie - Richard Allen "Ricky" Moore, 72, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020 at The Woodlands Health Care Center following an brief illness. Ricky was a resident of The Woodlands. He was born on August 12, 1948 in Muncie, the son of Milford and Mattie (Lanham) Moore.

Ricky graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1968 and later worked for Eaton Canning Factory, HLH canning Factory, Butterfields, Plumtree and most recently Fleener Warehouse as a Fork Lift Driver for several years prior to his disability. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers Fan. Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and love that Rick received at The Woodlands.

Survivors include,1 brother, Gary (Charlotte) Moore Redkey; 3 sisters, Pauline Freeman, New Mexico, Patricia Kelso, Illinois and Evelyn Gross, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Donald and Kenneth Moore; 1 sister, Geneva Goebel.

Private family graveside service will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Dotson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Woodlands Activity Fund, 3820 W. Jackson Street Muncie, IN 47304.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
