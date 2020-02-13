|
Richard "Dick" O. Welch
Hartford City - Richard O. Welch, 86, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.
He was born in Townsend, Massachusetts on June 1, 1933 to Earl Welch and Capetola (Tumber) Welch. Both of his parents precede him in death, as do all his brothers and sisters.
Dick served in the United States Army.
He married Jessie Lavina (Rogers) on January 16, 1956 in Hartford City. She precedes him in death on June 23, 2014.
Dick retired from Schneider Transport where he drove truck for over 30 years.
He enjoyed playing cards and working on cars with his boys. In his younger years he enjoyed golf and bowling.
Dick will be sadly missed by his daughters, Victoria "Joni" (husband, Dennis) Clingler of Ohio, Mary A. Corvin of Goshen, Tina M. Skinner (companion, Kyle Buckner) of Hartford City, Bobbie J. Willett of Hartford City; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his children, Amy J. Welch, Ida M. Alborg, Worden "Willie" E. Welch, Richard "Richie" P. Welch and Frederick "Freddie" C. Welch.
Dick will be cremated and his cremains will be interred in a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020