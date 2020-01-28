|
Richard P Whitesell
Daleville - Richard P Whitesell 67, passed away peacefully at his home after an extended illness on Saturday January 25, 2020. Richard was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 4, 1952 to John and Moscelyn Whitesell (Turner). Richard grew up in Middletown, Indiana and graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1971.
Richard married Jeanette Ann Whitesell (Johnson) on September 10, 1980. He retired from Furrow Building Materials after many years of service. He then drove many miles across the U S for several trucking companies retiring from the road in 2012.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family camping and fishing in Ludington, Michigan. He loved being on his pontoon in Dale Hollow, TN. He took pride in doing home projects and working outside. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and being a caring provider for his family. His laugh and smile will forever be remembered.
Richard is survived by his wife Jeanette Whitesell of 40 years, 4 children Tamara Sanders (Jeff), Tracy Mayer (Mark), John Whitesell (Paige), Christopher Whitesell, sister Rebecca Jones (Paul) and brother John Whitesell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and his fur baby Shelly. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law Cynthia Whitesell and nephew John Paul Jones.
Services will be held for Richard at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Church of God 1800 South Andrews Road Yorktown, Indiana 47396. Richards final resting place will be at Tomlinson Cemetery 5301 South Old State Road 67 Muncie, Indiana 47302. Pastor David P. Hershey will be officiating.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitesell family through the Church of God.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020