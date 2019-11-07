|
|
Richard Paul Glass
Richard Paul Glass, 78, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 10:35 PM, Tuesday, November 5th, 2019,peacefully while in the company of family members at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Richard was born in Eaton, IN, on May 26, 1941, a son of the late Alma Jane (Huffer) and Paul Edgar Glass. He was a 1959 graduate of Gaston High School and retired in 2000 from 3M in Hartford City, IN, after 40 years of service.
He was the husband of Linda Kay (Collins) Glass who he happily married on February 4, 1977. Richard was a member of Crown City Cruisers in Dunkirk, IN, Tri State Gas Engine Association where he was Director for over ten years, and Mud Dauber Motorcycle Club. Richard was a hard working man who loved to restore old antique tractors, cars, lawnmowers, engines and bicycles, a craft he learned from his father. He also enjoyed farming, watching NASCAR, going to car shows, riding motorcycles, listening to country music, rabbit hunting, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, word searches, playing Euchre, Solitaire and spending time with family and friends. Richard is survived by his lovely wife Linda, three daughters; Katrina J. Glass - Hedquist (husband Donald), Donna D. Wilson, Pat (Garringer) Mangyik (husband Laszlo), a son Greg A. Glass, a sister Jane Ellen Narducci, seven (7) grandchildren and four (4) great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Pam S. Glass in 1987. Friends are invited to call Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 PM and Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10-11 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 with Pastor Craig Cotherman officiating. Burial will follow in Matthew's Cemetery in Matthew's, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019