Richard Pemberton
Muncie - Richard Lee Pemberton, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019, following a brief illness at the Anderson Community North Hospital. He was born on August 12, 1949 in Muncie the son of Solon Clyde and Mary Eleanor (Hodges) Pemberton.
Richard attended Muncie City Schools and later worked doing various jobs through out the Muncie area. Most recently, he had been a Custodian for the Wapahani School System having served in the Selma Middle School. He was known to be a man of many talents some of which included, being a puppeteer, being a magician, enjoyed gardening, wood working, cooking and baking. He was known to have made food for the faculty of the middle school on several occasions. He especially enjoyed entertaining the children of the Selma Middle School with various magic tricks and puppet shows.
He is survived by three daughters, Angela Swingley (Justin),Selma, Robin Losh (Carl) and April Bird (Jeff), both of Muncie; ten grandchildren, Kerri and Caleb Swingley; Derek (Melissa), Nicholas, Caleb, Charlotte, Kimberly and Braydon Losh; Jeffrey and Jalyn Bird; three nephews, Roy (Jeanie, John (Melissa)and Eddie (Yvonne) Garner; Best friend and breakfast buddy, John Padgett, Muncie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sharon Garner; two brothers, Larry and Barry Pemberton.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Sound the Alarm Church of God located at 3100 E. McGalliard Rd. Muncie, IN 47303, with Pastor Joey Prewitt officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at Sound the Alarm Church of God from12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Secret Families Christmas Fund in c/o Estep and Doctor 3737 W. Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019