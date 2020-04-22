Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Pyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Pyle Obituary
Richard Pyle, 75, of Carmel, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living, April 14, 2020. He was born May 5, 1944 to Howard and Luella Pyle in Cincinnati, OH. This is how he received the nickname "Buckeye." He lived in Muncie most of his life and graduated from Royerton High School in 1962.

Richard retired after serving 32 years on the Muncie Fire Department as a Sergeant. In retirement he and his beloved dog Lily would put smiles on faces in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools.

Richard was a gentle soul, devoted grandfather, loved music, to entertain, host Christmas Eve and was a remarkable carpenter. He built two of his houses.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sue Lane, and a sister-in-law, Jo Pyle.

Richard is survived by a son, Doug Pyle (Trudie), a daughter, Debbie Ford (Rob) Ann Pyle, three grandchildren: Andy Pyle, Kaycie Pyle, Daisy Ford, a brother, Jim Pyle (Mary), a brother-in-law, Don Lane, and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale for Richard's care.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1pm at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, limitations have been set. Everyone is welcome to attend, but must stay in their cars. A party in Richard's honor will be held at a later date. Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist Richard's family.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -