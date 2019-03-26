|
|
Richard "Dick" Shirey
Muncie - Richard "Dick" Shirey, 71 passed from earth to the realms beyond with family by his side on March 23, 2019. He was one of Delaware county's widely known and respected citizens, having lived in the county his entire life. Richard was born on August 6, 1947 to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Gregory) Shirey, the youngest of 5 children where he grew up on the family farm. Dick was a Royerton red bird class of 1965 and attended Ball State University.
A few months previous to his death, he was stricken with cancer after which, his decline came quickly, until at last his tired nature yielded to Heavenly impulses and his soul departed to the realms of bliss.
Dick's mind was active and far reaching, his words well chosen, his intelligence manifest and felt by all who came in contact with him. His influence was ever identified with the best interest when serving the local community, not in a great public way, but simply as a faithful and devoted citizen, not striving for personal prominence, but for the up-building of those things that promote service, integrity and righteousness.
He realized the beautiful language of the Savior "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live again," Dick endeavored, to live a life glorifying God knowing that from the many life sustaining interventions, every day was a gift. His Christian faith became rooted during his years of ministering to children where they taught him the Gospel. He was a covenant member of The People of Praise and it flourished endlessly when he embraced the Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic church where he served as business manager under Father David Hellmann.
Concurrent with his public service, Dick also served six years with the Indiana National Guard and sixteen years in the Army Reserve. Starting in the Infantry, he transferred to the Quartermaster Corps, and finalized his service a senior school administrator for the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps. He retired a Master Sargent.
Dick is survived by his wife Sandra of 49 years, daughter Jessica (David) Crabtree, son Eric, son Josh (Heather), second Dad to Eva (Charles) Gaillard. Grandchildren; Noah, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Charlie; Sister Lucinda Shafer, a brother Lawrence and a special cousin Gregory Huffman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dick in death where his parents, his in-laws Thomas and Florence Swankie, sister Phylliss Fields, brother William, sister in-law Jeanne Everett.
A mass of Christian burial for Dick will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church located at 820 E. Charles Street Muncie, with Father David Hellmann officiating. Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019