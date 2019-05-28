|
|
Richard Vernon Mandy
Muncie - Richard Vernon Mandy, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Richard was born in Vallejo, CA, on October 18, 1943 to the late George Elmer and Maurita Evelyn (Doolan) Mandy. After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on active duty for four years, from 1962 to 1966, and with the Navy Reserve for two more years, until December 1968. His first assignment was aboard the USS John R. Pierce (DD-753), a Sumner-class destroyer, which recovered the Mercury capsule off Puerto Rico and was part of the quarantine force during the Cuba Missile Crisis. His second assignment was aboard the USS Harold J. Ellison (DD-864), a Gearing-class destroyer. The Ellison was also assigned to Project Mercury. Later, the Ellison guarded planes for aircraft carriers on "Yankee Station" in the Tonkin Gulf, and conducted search and rescue operations as well as naval gunfire support during the Vietnam War. After active duty, Richard continued to serve the public good as a firefighter in northwest Washington, D.C., with Engine Company 22—Washington's oldest firehouse and now registered as a historic landmark. As a firefighter, Richard protected the Brightwood area for 27 years, before finally retiring in 1994.
Richard was a devoted husband, father, and friend. His wit was both sharp and quick. Richard especially loved breaking bread with family or friends, and the simple joy of the traditional family evening meal after a hard day at work. He loved old movies, particularly Westerns, and had a deep passion for both American and world history. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, and teaching his youngest how to read. Richard took great pride in his home; even the simple chore of mowing the lawn was a gentle reminder of how much he accomplished in life.
Richard leaves behind his wife of 8 years, Sonja (Ryan) Mandy; his children: Brian (Teresa) Anderson and Robert (Melissa) Anderson; step-daughters: Teresa (Raymond) Taylor and Candy Engle; sister, Christine Jones; grandchildren: Elizabeth Anderson and Vincent Anderson; and several step-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Edith Mae Mandy, mother of his two children.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military honors afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 9450 E. 59th St., Indianapolis, IN 46216. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 28, 2019