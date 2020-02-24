|
Richard W. "Dick" Thornburg
Desoto - Richard W. "Dick" Thornburg, 82, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his farmhouse, a home that has welcomed and impacted many in the community.
Dick was born on February 18, 1938 in Muncie, the son of Perry E. and Onedia E. (Gibson) Thornburg. Along with his older brother, Robert "Bob" Thornburg, he began farming with the family at the age of 10. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1956. He earned his Private Pilot's license in 1957 at Reese's Airport and later served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1961-1967. Dick completed 700 hours in the air crew and obtained the rank of Technical Sergeant.
He worked for General Motors for 37 years in Research and Design until his retirement in 2003 and served multiple terms in Delaware County government as Commissioner for 4 years, County Council for 4 years and Surveyor for 8 years.
He was always willing to put his needs aside to help others and often drove around the town to find community members in need. He was surrounded by the kindest neighbors and was often seen riding in his Kubota looking for projects. He planted a large garden and was often seen in his Kubota donating the produce to the neighbors. During the colder months, there was no driveway, street or parking lot left unplowed. He was dedicated to improving the town of DeSoto and made many contributions for future generations.
Surviving are three children, Mark Thornburg, Leigh Ann Grider (Gary) and Chad Thornburg (Denise) all of DeSoto; two step-children, Mike Catron (Trish) and Michelle Lecroy, both of Muncie. Dick was a loving grandfather to, Kayla Bork (Greg), Branson Thornburg (Taylor), Emily Smith (Daniel), Trenton Thornburg, Brendon Thornburg, Matthew Thornburg, Natalie Grider and Cameron Thornburg; step-grandchildren, Megan Holbrook, Hunter Holbrook and Jarod Catron; four great-grandchildren, Kennidi Bork, Raigen Bork, Braydon Thornburg and Charleigh Masters; one brother, Bob Thornburg; two nephews and a great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara Catron Thornburg.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 28, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Frank Oakman officiating. Burial will follow in Union Church Cemetery, DeSoto.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 or one hour prior to services on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Union Church Cemetery, DeSoto c/o Dan Irvin, 7300 N. County Road 650 East, Albany, IN 47320.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020