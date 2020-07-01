Richard Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Williams

Muncie - Richard Dean Williams, 77, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 9, 1942 in Monticello, Indiana, the son of Charles Preston and Doris (McCollum) VanPelt. Richard served in the United States Army reserves and retired from Borg Warner after 38 years of employment.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Regina Cox, (companion-Dennis Kowalski Jr.) and Melissa Morton-Williams; step father, Carl "Gene" VanPelt; four grandchildren, Baylee Cox (fiance-James Sanderson), Camron Cox, Isaac Morton and Olivia Morton; four great-grandchildren, Kaylah Sanderson, Jayden Sanderson, Bella Cox and Sebastian Cox.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Pitman) Williams; mother, Doris VanPelt; father, Charles Preston; and a brother, Charlie Williams.

Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center, Muncie.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved