Richard Williams
Muncie - Richard Dean Williams, 77, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 9, 1942 in Monticello, Indiana, the son of Charles Preston and Doris (McCollum) VanPelt. Richard served in the United States Army reserves and retired from Borg Warner after 38 years of employment.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Regina Cox, (companion-Dennis Kowalski Jr.) and Melissa Morton-Williams; step father, Carl "Gene" VanPelt; four grandchildren, Baylee Cox (fiance-James Sanderson), Camron Cox, Isaac Morton and Olivia Morton; four great-grandchildren, Kaylah Sanderson, Jayden Sanderson, Bella Cox and Sebastian Cox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Pitman) Williams; mother, Doris VanPelt; father, Charles Preston; and a brother, Charlie Williams.
Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center, Muncie.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.