Rick "Swede" Carpenter
Rick "Swede" Carpenter, 70, passed away peacefully with his wife Alice by his side Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born December 8, 1949, in Muncie, the son of Raymond and Verda (Hawke) Carpenter. Rick graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1968, where he played basketball and track.
Mr. Carpenter was employed with Borg Warner for over 40 years, retiring in 2009.
Rick was a lifelong member of Muncie Elks Lodge #245, where he loved to golf and socialize with his friends. Swede loved meeting his friends for meals at local restaurants.
Rick had a big heart and always had a big smile and kind word for everyone he met. We will all miss Rick's stories and his special way of adding his own dramatic twist.
Rick and his wife enjoyed golfing and vacationing in Zephyrhills, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Carpenter; his daughters, Kelly Hudson (Colin), Tara (Clint) Waldrop, Lesli Levesque, and Angie (Chris) Sorah; two grandchildren, Chase and Peyton Hudson; sister, Judith Lykins; aunt, Marguerite Yoachim; nephews, Brad (Julie) Hicks and Scott (Dana) Hess; and his beloved cat, Zeke.
Mr. Carpenter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin Carpenter; his brother, Jerry Ray Carpenter; and his brother-in-law, Steve Lykins.
Rick will visit the Elks for a final farewell (drive-thru) at 10:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020, at Muncie Elks Lodge,909 N. County Road 500 West, Muncie.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Mehta and the nurses in CIC at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Rick always insisted that everyone be safe and take Covid seriously.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.
