Rick Eugene Buck
Muncie - Rick Eugene Buck, 70 of Muncie, died Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born February 16, 1949 and was the son of the late Wilbur Buck and Agnes (Rutledge) Rathburn.
Rick was an over the road truck driver for 40 plus years, retired from Wal-Mart as a truck driver. He loved riding his Harley across the country and planning motorcycle rides. Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a very quick witted individual and he never met a stranger.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Beverly Ann (Anderson) Buck of Muncie; his three children Wade Buck of Muncie, Robin Gilliam (Rusty) of Farmland and Angela Stroup (Rich) of Muncie; his nine grandchildren Tyler Buck, Brock Gilliam, Mason Gilliam, Harley Lampton, Lucas Stroup, Sydney Stroup, Mikael Stroup, Brayden Stroup and Jayden Stroup; his sister Linda Gregory of Muncie; his two brother-in-law's David Anderson and Steven Anderson (Laraine) both of Muncie; his step-mother Doris Crouch of Allardt, TN. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father Lloyd Rathburn, brother Ray Coon, grandson Jacob Buck and granddaughter Jordan Buck.
Memorial Service for Rick will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Rev. Gene McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 10, 2019