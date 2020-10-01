1/1
Rick Mantock
1952 - 2020
Rick Mantock

Muncie - Rickey Gaylord Mantock, 68, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 2, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Bridges) Mantock. Rick grew up in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School. He was employed at New Venture Gear until his retirement. Rick was a 25-year member of the Freemasons and belonged to Whitney Lodge #229 where he served as Worshipful Master in 2011. He was also a member of the Indianapolis Scottish Rite and was very proud of belonging to the United Auto Workers union. In his free time, he loved boating, golfing and was an avid reader.

Survivors include two daughters, Marianne Mantock Harris; Dareth Sloan; one brother, Chuck Mantock, (wife-Charlene); five grandchildren, Drew Brown, (fiancée-Lilly); Daylen Brown; Madelin Harris; Dawson Sloan, (wife-Kaylynn); and Abbigail Harris; and one great-granddaughter, Leighton Sloan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Mantock; and a brother, Joe Mantock.

Funeral service and Masonic service will be held at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 11:00 a.m. on Monday until the time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
