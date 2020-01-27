|
Rick Ward
Muncie - Rick L. Ward 66, was born on March 14, 1953 in Muncie and passed January 22, 2020 in Muncie, the son of Merle Ward and Joann and Ralph Moistner.
Rick was a 1971 graduate of Delta High School. He was a man of many talents and careers, having worked mostly in construction, building modular homes for over 30 years. Mr. Ward retired from the Delaware County Fair Grounds in 2015. He had a love for music and was a great conversationalist. Amongst his family and friends, he leaves behind one son, Austin Ward; one grandson, Mason; two brothers, Gator (Madonna) Moistner and Randy (Tammy) Moistner; several nieces, Nephews and cousins.
He joined his son Christopher and Parents and grandparents in heaven. Cremation is being done with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020