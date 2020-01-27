Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick Ward Obituary
Rick Ward

Muncie - Rick L. Ward 66, was born on March 14, 1953 in Muncie and passed January 22, 2020 in Muncie, the son of Merle Ward and Joann and Ralph Moistner.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Delta High School. He was a man of many talents and careers, having worked mostly in construction, building modular homes for over 30 years. Mr. Ward retired from the Delaware County Fair Grounds in 2015. He had a love for music and was a great conversationalist. Amongst his family and friends, he leaves behind one son, Austin Ward; one grandson, Mason; two brothers, Gator (Madonna) Moistner and Randy (Tammy) Moistner; several nieces, Nephews and cousins.

He joined his son Christopher and Parents and grandparents in heaven. Cremation is being done with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -