Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaston, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickie Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickie D. Bennett


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickie D. Bennett Obituary
Rickie D. Bennett

Gaston - Rickie D. Bennett, 62, of Gaston, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home.

Rickie was born July 5, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana. He attended Wes-Del High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Rickie spent most of his adult life in Florida where he worked in heating and cooling and more recently worked for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Rickie is survived by two children, Melissa Gaddie (husband Shawn) of Elizabethtown, KY and Rickie Bennett Jr. (significant other Nicole Fawbush) of Louisville, KY; a grandson, Jacob Legue of Elizabethtown, KY; six siblings, Brian Armstrong (wife Chris) of Muncie, Vickie Oliver (husband Jimmy) of Gaston, Monica Roberts (significant other Bobby Baker) of Matthews, Sue Oliver (husband Mike) of Matthews, Lisa Armstrong (significant other Carl Barber) of Gaston, and Laquita Heath of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

Rickie was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Bennett) Armstrong; father, Ralph Hessler; granddaughter, Willow Grace Bennett; and a brother, George Armstrong Jr..

A graveside service to celebrate Rickie's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Thompson Cemetery in Gaston. Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate and military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Share a memory of Rickie and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Rickie's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.