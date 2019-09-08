|
Rickie D. Bennett
Gaston - Rickie D. Bennett, 62, of Gaston, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home.
Rickie was born July 5, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana. He attended Wes-Del High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Rickie spent most of his adult life in Florida where he worked in heating and cooling and more recently worked for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts.
Rickie is survived by two children, Melissa Gaddie (husband Shawn) of Elizabethtown, KY and Rickie Bennett Jr. (significant other Nicole Fawbush) of Louisville, KY; a grandson, Jacob Legue of Elizabethtown, KY; six siblings, Brian Armstrong (wife Chris) of Muncie, Vickie Oliver (husband Jimmy) of Gaston, Monica Roberts (significant other Bobby Baker) of Matthews, Sue Oliver (husband Mike) of Matthews, Lisa Armstrong (significant other Carl Barber) of Gaston, and Laquita Heath of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
Rickie was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Bennett) Armstrong; father, Ralph Hessler; granddaughter, Willow Grace Bennett; and a brother, George Armstrong Jr..
A graveside service to celebrate Rickie's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Thompson Cemetery in Gaston. Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate and military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 8, 2019