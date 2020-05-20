|
|
Ricky D Howell
Farmland - Ricky Dean Howell, 66, of Lawrenceburg, IN, formerly of Farmland, IN passed away peacefully at his residence, Friday morning, May 15, 2020. He was born July 12, 1954 in Winchester, IN the son of James and Cora (Croyle) Howell. He was a graduate of Farmland High School.
Ricky had retired after more than 20 years as a Machinist and Assembly Specialist with Mazak Corp. He enjoyed spending his leisure time watching all sports, but, was a true fan of basketball and baseball. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, James C. Howell (wife, Teresa) of Lawrenceburg, IN and Michael Howell of Florence, KY; a brother, Bill Howell of Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Courtney, Xavier, Adrian and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lou Ann Day; and a brother, Randy Howell.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the @ www.donatenow.heart.org. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020