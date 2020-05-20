Services
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky D. Howell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky D. Howell Obituary
Ricky D Howell

Farmland - Ricky Dean Howell, 66, of Lawrenceburg, IN, formerly of Farmland, IN passed away peacefully at his residence, Friday morning, May 15, 2020. He was born July 12, 1954 in Winchester, IN the son of James and Cora (Croyle) Howell. He was a graduate of Farmland High School.

Ricky had retired after more than 20 years as a Machinist and Assembly Specialist with Mazak Corp. He enjoyed spending his leisure time watching all sports, but, was a true fan of basketball and baseball. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, James C. Howell (wife, Teresa) of Lawrenceburg, IN and Michael Howell of Florence, KY; a brother, Bill Howell of Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Courtney, Xavier, Adrian and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lou Ann Day; and a brother, Randy Howell.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the @ www.donatenow.heart.org. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -