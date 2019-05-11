Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Ricky Lee "Rick" Walling

Ricky Lee "Rick" Walling Obituary
Ricky "Rick" Lee Walling

Selma - Ricky "Rick" Lee Walling, 68, passed away Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 19, 1951, in Muncie, to Jerry Turner and Mary (Walling) Turner.

Rick graduated from Muncie Southside High School. He worked at Indiana Steel and Wire, G.E, and retired from Magna. He was a member of Moose Lodge #33.

Rick loved fishing, being outdoors with his granddaughters, and mostly his family. He was a handyman who loved working on cars and a family man. Anyone who knew Rick knew his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Rick is survived by his wife, Diane Walling; a daughter, Kylee Westerman (husband, Glen); a son, Jeremy Walling (wife, Carey); two granddaughters, Karlee and Kendale; two granddogs, Joey and Zoey; a sister, Debra Shimer; a brother, Jerry Turner, Jr.; and his sister and brother-in-law's, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Turner.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. or one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 11, 2019
