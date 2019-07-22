Resources
Muncie - Ricky Lynn Adams, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after battling a sudden illness with his family by his side at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Ricky Lynn Adams, Sr., mother, Joan Wright-Street, five children, D'Janae Adams, Inetta Murray, Brenda Murray, Kenisha Johnson, and Ricky Za'Duan Adams, five siblings, William Berry, Damn Adams, Richey Adams, Kelsey Adams, and Onnie Adams, and one granddaughter. Viewing will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church (1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Muncie, IN) at 11am with funeral services beginning at 12 Noon. Arrangements through Gholar and Gholar of Muncie, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on July 22, 2019
