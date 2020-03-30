Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Rita Marilyn (Richman) Bradbury

Rita Marilyn (Richman) Bradbury Obituary
Rita Marilyn (Richman) Bradbury

Daleville - Rita Marilyn (Richman) Bradbury, 88, passed away Friday at Morrison Woods Health Center in Muncie.. She was born in Daleville, June 14, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Gladys Eppart Richman.

She was a 1949 graduate of Daleville High School and worked for several years at the Indiana Federal Credit Union in Anderson.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daleville Christian Church and Tabor Church and loved to travel the world. She and her husband loved camping.

Survivors include a daughter: Lori Kretz (Larry) of Springport, several grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, 1 brother:, Myrneth Richman (Carol) of Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, Daughters; Cinda Jo Bradbury and Cheryl Schull.

Private services will be held with burial in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Tabor Benevolence Fund at Tabor Church.

Please share a condolence at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
