Robbie Gene Leonard
Muncie - Robbie Gene Leonard, 64, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana on Friday, February 4, 1955, the son of Robert E. Leonard and V. Jean (Reynolds) Galyon. A life-long resident of Muncie, Robbie was an Eagle Scout, and served in the U.S. Navy and the Army National Guard. He was also a member of the Daleville Masonic Lodge #730. Robbie was an alarm technician for Koorsen Fire Alarms.
Robbie loved fishing. He was described as a "mother hen" to his family because he loved to cook and spoil his grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons; Travis (wife, Melissa) Leonard, Christopher (fiancé, Alicia Pauley) Leonard; daughters, Jenifer Leonard, Kaylee Baker, and Chelsea (husband, Brandon) Query; brothers, David (wife, Rhonda) Leonard, William (wife, Kelly) Leonard, and Daniel Leonard; grandchildren, Harleigh Leonard, Ethan Leonard, Xavier Leonard, Andrew Leonard, Nevaeh Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Gideon Brown; Nieces and Nephews, Derek Leonard, Joshua Leonard, Nick Leonard, and Kylie Leonard; special friends, Michael and Isaac Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leonard and V. Jean Galyon and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Leonard.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Honors conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project at:
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019