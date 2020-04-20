Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Robbie Wayne Sampley

Robbie Wayne Sampley Obituary
Robbie Wayne Sampley

Muncie - Robbie Wayne Sampley, 62, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana from health complications due to COVID-19. His unbreakable faith in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

He was born on Thursday, December 5, 1957, in Portland, Indiana and attended Jay County High School. Rob did a lot of factory and janitorial work in his early life, although his true passions were making Native American crafts and working as a DJ. Some of his favorite hobbies included music, cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family including his loyal dog and best companion, Teddy Bear.

Rob will be lovingly remembered by his children, Chad Sampley, Marcie Chapman, Chelsie Perkins and Nikia Sampley; his siblings, Sindy Moore, Ed Sampley, Brenda Reeves and Lora Baumgartner; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many close friends, including his best friend of 30 years, Christy Sampley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lawhorn; father, Claude Sampley; sister, Deb Jones; nephew, Brandon Sampley; and an aunt, Norma Springer.

Rob will be remembered as a kind-hearted, fun loving man with a strong willed spirit, and his battle will never be forgotten. Rob will be missed by so many because he loved and celebrated life every day.

There will be no service at this time, due to circumstances and for the safety of others. Arrangements and cremation services were entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

A special thank you to the staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Elm Ridge for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
