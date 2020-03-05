|
Robert A. Chico
Muncie - Robert A. Chico, 91, of Muncie, passed away after a brief illness at the family home early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, with his family close by. Born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, December 6,1928, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mavis F. Bowen in 1950. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-1952 with the rank of Sargent specializing in field artillery fire control. He graduated from the University of Pittsburg in 1953 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Dad began his career in Toledo OH, working for Toledo Edison, then General Motors Central Office in Detroit where he worked on the expansion of Tarry Town, NY GM plant project, and, as his family grew, eventually to Muncie, IN, in 1963. After retiring from General Motors Muncie as Senior Plant Engineer in 1986 he continued to work as Plant Engineer for Indiana Glass in Dunkirk, IN, until 1996.
Though not a swimmer himself, dad became a "student" of coaching later in his life and learned from some of the very best, such as his colleagues and longtime friends, the late James "Doc" Counsilman and Gene Lee. In 1965 Dad became involved in AAU/Club swimming when his 5 daughters began swimming at the Muncie YWCA. While at the YWCA Dad was one of the "Coached by CHAMPS" and eventually was one of the co-founders of Oceanus Swim Club and later Cardinal Community Swim Club. During the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s Dad served as President of the Indiana AAU, Indiana Swimming Senior and Age Group Chairman, and served as the National Championship Site Selection Chair for swimming's National governing body - USA Swimming.
Dad's background in club swimming benefited both Muncie Central HS (1979, 1988-2002) and Northside High School swimming (1980-87). He coached Muncie Central to their first North Central Conference Championship in 1995 and again in 1997 during which time he received numerous "Coach of the Year" awards. After "retiring from swimming" Dad coached for Muncie Burris (2001-02), was a volunteer for Ball State Women's Swimming & Diving assistant coach, and was co-head coach at Yorktown High School 2007-08 leading the swim team to a Conference Championship. Dad's career as a high school coach stands as a great legacy in the sport of swimming. His coaching influence inspired many of his assistants and former swimmers over the years to become successful club, high school, and college coaches. Past swimmers and parents have expressed that dad was not only an inspiring coach but a positive role model for their children.
Alongside dad's coaching legacy, his interests included an array of diverse activities such as drawing and painting, and wood carving. He was a green-thumb gardener and avid bird watcher. If he was interested in an activity he would dive in and research it with enthusiasm—especially if it was of particular interest to one of his five daughters or any one of his many grandchildren. His immersive involvement was a loving and nurturing one.
Dad was a 50+ year member of High Street United Methodist Church and an active member of the High Street UMC Methodist Men, Muncie Exchange Club, and the VFW. His generous contributions spread to a number of organizations such as YWCA, s, Muncie Mission, Indiana Public Radio, and High Street UMC Food Pantry.
Our father was preceded in death by his loving wife, our mother, Mavis (Bowen) Chico, his father and mother Alexander and Mary (Doronsky) Chico, one brother, and three sisters. He is survived by his five adoring daughters: Susan Nesper (David) of Casselberry, FL, Beth Chico of Muncie, IN, Robin (Chico) Meyers of Media, PA, Emily Kowalski (John) of Muncie, IN, and Marcia Chico-Golden of Muncie, IN, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and the many friends that he gathered along his life's journey who will also dearly miss this wonderful man.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon and 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the High Street United Methodist Church Chapel, 219 South High Street, Muncie, IN prior to the 4:00 p.m. service in the church Sanctuary, with Rev. Stacee Fischer Gehring officiating. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to High Street UMC Education Scholarship, Cardinal Community Swim Club Scholarship, or "Flags of Honor," Muncie Exchange Club. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020