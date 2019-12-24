|
Robert A. Heren
Sterling - Robert A. Heren, 91 of Sterling, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence Avonlea Cottages in Sterling. Bob was born on July 21, 1928 in Pekin, IL to Christopher and Bertha E (Hild) Heren. He was a proud graduate of Green Valley High School and served proudly in the US Airforce during the Korean War. Bob volunteered in many organizations including the American Legion as well as serving on the Hopedale Town Board and as a township tax assessor. Upon his retirement in 1983 from Caterpillar, Bob and his wife Pat traveled and enjoyed living in Florida for many years.
Survivors include his son H. Dana (Beth) of Carbondale, daughters Laura Smith of Dallas GA, Cindy (Keith) Zoeller of Sterling, and Eva (Steve) Newnam of Muncie, IN; brothers Duane (Mary) of Morris, IL and Bill (Sonia) of Pekin, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, W. Patricia, in 2013, his parents and brother Everett.
Private graveside committal service will be held January 11, 2020. A celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, April 25th at 11:00 am at Kentuckiana Kampground, Mackinaw, IL.
The family thanks the staff of Avonlea for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to the Salvation Army or the Rock River Valley Hospice and Home.
Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019