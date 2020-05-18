Services
Owens Funeral Home
412 North Harrison Street
Alexandria, IN 46001
(765) 724-4411
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Jones Cemetery
Yorktown, IN
Robert A. Hunt Obituary
Robert A. Hunt

Alexandria - Robert A. "Bob" Hunt, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born on December 12, 1943 to H. Donald and Hazel (Howell) Hunt and has lived in Alexandria for the past 27 years. Bob graduated from Farmland High School-Class of 1961. He was also a graduate of Porter Business College in Indianapolis. He retired from Borg Warner in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, mushrooming, gardening, pool parties, golfing and line dancing with his wife. Bob was a member of the Alexandria Eagles-#1771.

Survivors:

Wife-Janice (Clark) Hunt-married December 28, 1992. Children-Larry Hunt (companion-Tami), Michael (Becky) Hunt, Dee Dee (Greg) Cassel, Randy (Lynn) Wilson and Brian Wilson (companion-My). Grandchildren-Carli Hunt, Holly (Mike) Poe, Cody (Racheal) Hunt, Britney (Travis) Jarrell, Fred Lisk, Miranda (Jake) Benedict, Bobby Wilson, David Wilson, Teresa Wilson, Hanna Hanson, Faith Hanson. Several Great-Grandchildren. Sisters-Jo Ann Painter, Sandy Kanaan. Brother-in-law-Bill Clark. Sisters-in-law-Gail (Norman) Smiley, Vicki (Sid) Fields. Uncle-Shelvan (Wanda) Helm. Several nieces, nephews and cousins

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-Marvin L. Hunt, sister-Betty Lou Hunt, daughter-in-law-Monique Wilson

Graveside services honoring Bob's life will take place at 2 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Jones Cemetery, Yorktown with Brian Wilson officiating. Interment will follow there. Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria on Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

All regulations regarding the current pandemic will be observed including 25 as the maximum attendance at the funeral home and the cemetery and social distancing. Face masks being worn is requested by the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Eagles Lodge-#1771.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Bob and serve the Hunt family

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in The Star Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020
