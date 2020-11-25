1/1
Robert B. Rehse
1926 - 2020
Robert B. Rehse

Yorktown - Robert B. Rehse, 94, of Yorktown, passed away with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born on January 4, 1926 in Milford, Iowa to the late Scott and Hazel Rehse. He grew up in Winter Haven, Florida and attended Winter Haven High School. Bob was a United States Navy Veteran, earning the Purple Heart in WWII. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Libby" Rehse on April 3, 1988. Bob worked at Colonial Bakery for 33 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Mt. Olive Community Church and past member of the Muncie Moose Lodge for 42 years. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and spending winters in Florida for 17 years. Bob was a hard working man and handyman to all.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Libby Rehse; four children, Rob Rehse of Austin, TX, Cindy Reno (Larry) of Selma, Pam Johnson (Andy) of Monticello, and Sherri Moss (Rick) of Angola; two step-children, Kurt Kimble (Michelle) of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Foster (Mitch) of Noblesville; nine grandchildren, Sean Reno (Jin) of S. Korea, Chad Reno (Andrea) of Dunkirk, Ryan Parris of Monticello, Crystal Krintz (Jason) of Monticello, Tommy Moore (Justine) of Monticello, Dr. Brandon Moore (Raul Ramirez) of Columbus, OH, Heather Moore of Monticello, Josh Moore, and Zach Moore; five step-grandchildren, Dr. Kylie Foster (Andrew) of Indianapolis, Dakota Foster of Fishers, Bailey Foster of Indianapolis, Loreli Kimble of Jacksonville, FL and Leighann Kimble of Jacksonville, FL; three nieces, Pam Rikala, Linda Rehse, and Debbie Johnson; five cousins, Charles, Faye, Marlene, Pat, and Jane; 14 great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by a son, Larry Rehse; and brother, Maurice Rehse.

A graveside funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jones Cemetery located at IN332 and county road 850 North. Masks and social distancing required. Pastor Rodney Eisler will officiate. Pallbearers will be Bruce Reynolds Sr., Keven Steen, Chad Reno, Dakota Foster, Jeff Crone, and Lowell Bell. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Olive Community Church, 5000 N. Nebo Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.

Share a memory of Bob and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

Special thanks to his neighbors, friends, church family ,and especially Heart to Heart Hospice for being his buddies and angels.

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Bob's life with his family and community.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Jones Cemetery
