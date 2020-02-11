|
Robert Bible
Muncie - Robert Bible, age 94, Muncie, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday February 9, 2020. Robert was born on May 22, 1925 in Ottway, TN. Bob was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed by the C&O Railroad for nearly 40 years. He attended DeSoto United Methodist Church and enjoyed outside work, gardening, and visiting with his buddies. He was an avid supporter of his children's and grandchildren's sports, music and academic endeavors. He was known by his family for his values of working hard and always putting his family first and will continue to be an inspiration for future generations.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 70 years, Alice June Bible, and their children: Jennifer (Gehrig) Paschall, Doug (Jackie) Bible, and Judi Williams. He was a proud, loving grandfather of Nichole (Kelly) Harner, Natalie (Bill) Kreider, Ben Paschall, Matt (Erin) Huffman, Julia (Justin) Lain, Braden (Hayley) Paschall, and Sam Williams. Bob also took great delight in his 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. & Ruth J. Bible, and 8 brothers: Lee, Ray, Paul, Doyle, June, Cleatus, Walter and Jim Bible.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, DeSoto.
Visiting hours are Friday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to DeSoto United Methodist Church, 6309 N. Co. Rd. 500 E., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020