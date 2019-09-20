Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Boles Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Boles Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Boles Jr

Selma - Robert "Bob" Boles Jr., 90, of Selma, died Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born February 28, 1929 in Muncie and was the son of the late Robert Sr. & Bernice (Metzger) Boles.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved spending time at home on the river where family always gathered, shared laughs, and fishing was nearby. Bob loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church. He retired from Muncie Community Schools. Bob proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Loa Ellen (Meredith) Boles of Selma; two children Steve Boles of Muncie and Deb Howell (Roger) of Albany; three grandchildren Selina Jones (Davey), Madriane Klein (David) and Andrew Pugsley (Hannah); two great-grandchildren Dylan and Cooper; a brother Fred Boles (Dorthea) of Muncie; five sisters Diana Boles of Muncie, Evelyn Boles (Kay) Seattle, Washington, Alberta Hopper (Glenn) of Muncie, Eva Susan Jones, Kentucky and Gladys Shaw of Muncie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters Virginia Garrett, Juanita Campbell and Margaret Beaty.

Funeral Services for Bob will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now