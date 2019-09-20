|
|
Robert "Bob" Boles Jr
Selma - Robert "Bob" Boles Jr., 90, of Selma, died Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born February 28, 1929 in Muncie and was the son of the late Robert Sr. & Bernice (Metzger) Boles.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved spending time at home on the river where family always gathered, shared laughs, and fishing was nearby. Bob loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church. He retired from Muncie Community Schools. Bob proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Loa Ellen (Meredith) Boles of Selma; two children Steve Boles of Muncie and Deb Howell (Roger) of Albany; three grandchildren Selina Jones (Davey), Madriane Klein (David) and Andrew Pugsley (Hannah); two great-grandchildren Dylan and Cooper; a brother Fred Boles (Dorthea) of Muncie; five sisters Diana Boles of Muncie, Evelyn Boles (Kay) Seattle, Washington, Alberta Hopper (Glenn) of Muncie, Eva Susan Jones, Kentucky and Gladys Shaw of Muncie. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters Virginia Garrett, Juanita Campbell and Margaret Beaty.
Funeral Services for Bob will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019