Robert "Bob" Camesasca
Albany - Robert "Bob" Camesasca, age 83, Albany, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Born in Muncie on April 9, 1937, he was a graduate of Dunkirk High School. Bob farmed his whole life, mainly in Delaware and Blackford County. He was a United States Army veteran serving from 1960-1962. He attended Eaton First Church of God and enjoyed reading, bowling, and golfing.

Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Marilyn Camesasca, and their adult children: Deneen Patterson (husband: Monty), Southlake, TX, and Todd Camesasca, Indianapolis; a sister: Sonjia Gilbert (husband: George), Syracuse; three grandchildren: Bryant Patterson, Jordan Patterson (fiancé: Cortney), and Ashley Patterson (friend: Andrew), all of Southlake, TX.

He is preceded in death by an infant daughter: Debra Sue Camesasca and his parents: Harold H. & Mary E. (Frazee) Camesasca.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Burial will follow with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be sent to Make-A-Wish Foundation or American Diabetes Association; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
