|
|
Robert (Bob) Cecil Brown
Dunkirk - Robert (Bob) Cecil Brown, 83, passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at his Residence. Bob was born in Muncie, IN, on January 17, 1937 a son of the late Vera Grace and H. Paul Brown. He was a 1955 graduate of Dunkirk High School and formerly worked as a Tool Maker for Kerr Glass and GM before becoming co-owner of Barnum - Brown Insurance Company in Dunkirk, IN. Bob was the loving husband of Shelia (Slentz) Brown who he happily married on February 24, 1957. Bob attended Plymouth United Church of Christ and was a member of the Dunkirk Kiwanis, Elks, Masonic Lodge and Board of Directors for First Financial Bank. He enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball, traveling, reading, and attending his grandchildren's many activities. Bob is survived by his loving wife Shelia, son Bob Brown (wife Gail), two daughters; Deb Brown, Julie Brown - Kuchel (husband Stu), two brothers; Jack and Bill Brown, seven grandchildren; Jake Brown, Liz Kuchel, Evan Brown - Kuchel, Hanna Brown - Kuchel, Max Brown, Kamryn Brown, and Brook Brown, as well as one great granddaughter; Lily Pugrad. Friends are invited to call Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association - Indiana Chapter ([email protected]) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020