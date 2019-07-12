Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robert Chambers Obituary
Just seventeen days shy of his 88th birthday, Bob joined his beloved wife Joyce, his daughter Gloria Jean and his dog Bear.
Bob was a retired cement finisher with Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association. He served in Company B 326th Engineer Battalion, Airborne Division "56-58". He loved to go for long rides and feed his birds.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula Timmons, Muncie and Cindy Ramirez, Ft Meyers, FL; his grandchildren, Amy Bias (husband, Jeff), Jacksonville, NC, Patty Davis (husband, James), Muncie, Kim Bechdolt (husband, Vince), Muncie, Kathy Zucher (husband, Doug), Yorktown and Matthew Musgrove (wife, Amanda), Yorktown; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Gloria Chambers; a grandson Kyle Musgrove; and his parents, Francis and Inez (Shay) Chambers.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel. Private graveside services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggins Road, Muncie, IN 47303
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019
