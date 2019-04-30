|
Robert Clifford (Bob) South
Muncie - Robert Clifford (Bob) South, 82, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born December 25, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Clifford and Elvera (Mattson) South. In 1946 the family moved to Cornell, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and Bob graduated from Escanaba High School in 1954. He married Ruth Anderson at Central Methodist Church in Escanaba, Michigan on December 25, 1965.
He served in the Navy on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. After his service in the Navy, Bob received a bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics from Northern Michigan University in 1962, a master's degree in industrial education from Ball State University in 1970, and a doctorate degree in vocational education and instructional systems technology from Indiana University in 1977. He began teaching math and drafting in Orlando, Florida. In1970 he moved to Muncie and became a professor in the Department of Technology at Ball State, specializing in Computer Aided Design and Geometric Design and Tolerancing instruction, until retirement in 2002.
Bob was a member of various professional organizations, including Phi Delta Kappa and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, for which he served as an advisor for the Ball State student chapter. He was also involved with the Exchange Club of Muncie, the Purdue Club of Delaware County, and The Gideons. He enjoyed distributing Gideon Bibles to college students. He and Ruth were members of The Garden at Gethsemane UMC, where they enjoyed being caretakers of the garden. His hobbies included gardening, reading, tennis, bike riding, coaching Little League softball, and hiking in National Parks. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Bob also demonstrated his love of his country by coordinating an effort for the last several years to fly American flags on all of the mailboxes in his neighborhood on major holidays.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Ruth, sons David South (Mary Lynn) of Schererville, Indiana and Ronald South (Karen), Lafayette; and four grandchildren Ryan, Aaron, and Kirsten South, Lafayette, and Nicole South, Schererville.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Garden at Gethsemane UMC, 1201 W. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, with Rev. Vickie Perkins and Pastor Tony Collins officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their outstanding care of Bob while he was in the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to the Building Fund at the Garden at Gethsemane UMC, The Gideons International (www.gideons.org), or (donate.lls.org).
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019