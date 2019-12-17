Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Robert D. Leathers Sr.

Chesterfield - Robert Dwaine Leathers, Sr., 81, resident of Chesterfield, passed away at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, December 15, 2019.

He was born in Chesterfield, Indiana, March 18, 1938, the son of Marion and Addie McAllister Leathers.

He worked for many years through General Motors with Canteen Corporation and was a member of the UAW 663. He served in the Indiana National Guard.

He was a member of the Chesterfield Volunteer Fire Department, the Piston Poppers Car Club and the Three Amigos Car Club. He was an avid Indiana University Sports fan and loved to bowl. He was a member of the Chesterfield American Legion and the First Baptist Church of Daleville.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years: Pauline (Gibson) of Chesterfield, Children: Rob Leathers (Patty) of Anderson and Renee Reeder (Jamie) of Middletown, 3 grandchildren: Kyle Leathers (Michelle) of Anderson, Alexis and Jared Reeder of Middletown, 2 great grandchildren: Stella and Lucy Leathers and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers and 6 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow at Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Friends may call on Thursday at the Daleville chapel from 5-8 PM.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
