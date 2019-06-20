|
Robert D. Lehman, Sr.
Albany - Robert D. Lehman, Sr., age 86, Albany, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at home following an illness. Born August 1, 1932 in Jay County, he went to Albany High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Craig Trucking in Albany for 18 years and was with Mack Truck from 1972 until 1980 when he became co-owner of Lehman International, a trucking dealership, until retiring in 1998. Bob was a member of AmVets Post 12, Muncie, and a former Albany Town Board member. He enjoyed golfing, riding his golf cart to town, and hitting golf balls in the back yard. He always kept a well-manicured lawn and enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He was President of the Bob Lehman Club and frequently sought out "dues" from his cherished grandchildren of which they would reply "add it to my tab."
He leaves behind the love of his life of 65 years who was his whole world, Beverley (Felton) Lehman, and his million dollar dog, Lily Marie; 2 sons: Robert (Debby) Lehman, Jr., Albany, and Michael (Debbie) Lehman, Muncie; a daughter: Lisa (Mark) Clawson, Eaton; 2 brothers: Orval (Barbara) Lehman, Muncie, and William Lehman, Losantville; 2 sisters: Patty (Bryan) Weaver, Muncie, and Pam Lehman, MI; 2 sisters-in-law: Gloria Felton, Farmland, and Janet Finley, Muncie; 8 grandchildren: Heather (Beth) Dougherty, Louisville, KY, Ashley Lehman, Elwood, Samantha (Cole) Stephens, Matthews, Meghan Clawson, Marion, Michael (Rhiannon) Lehman, Jr., Muncie, Kaitlin (Nate) Sanders, Muncie, John Robert Clawson, Muncie, and Logan Clawson, Parker City; 7 great-grandchildren: Alec, Maddie, Tucker, Aiden, Liam, Bryer, and Brecken, and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur D. & Thelma M. (Haffner) Lehman, and 3 brothers: Donnie Lehman, Gary Lehman, and Dean Lehman.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1600 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 20, 2019