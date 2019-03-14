Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeSoto United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
DeSoto United Methodist Church
Robert E. Haney


1965 - 2019
Robert E. Haney Obituary
Robert E. Haney

Selma - Robert E. Haney, 53, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on May 14, 1965 in Muncie, the son of Phillip and Luran (Enterkin) Haney.

Robert graduated from Wapahani High School. He loved music and drum and bugle corps shows. Robert had a great sense of humor and loved his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his father, Phillip Haney; two brothers, Greg Haney and Brad Haney (wife, Jennifer); six nieces and nephews, Jason, Brooke, Melissa, Katie, Kyla, and Jake; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Drew, Maliyah, Caydence, Kyliee, and Makayla; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Luran (Enterkin) Haney.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at DeSoto United Methodist Church. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 14, 2019
