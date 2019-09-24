|
Robert E. Mitchell, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, IN. He was born in Jonesboro, IN, on February 9, 1938, the son of Robert and Ella Mitchell.
Among his many interests and hobbies, he loved the New York Yankees, reading about the Civil War and WW II, volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, and playing golf. Most of all, he loved being with family and friends. He retired after 40 years working at Prudential Insurance Company.
A 1959 graduate of Ball State University, he was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Ann Mitchell. His three children and their spouses, Robert Mitchell and Jose de la Cuesta of Palm Springs, CA, Sydney and Dan Fox of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Todd and Mimi Mitchell of Chicago, IL, survive him. His six grandchildren, Margot Mitchell and her husband Brendon Pashia, Christopher Mitchell and his wife Gillian, Sarah Mitchell, and Andrew, Meryl, and David Fox also survive him.
He is survived by his second wife Patricia Mitchell and her four children and their spouses, Tish and Steve Morrison of Land O' Lakes, FL, Sam and Adrienne Morrison of Raleigh, NC, and Angie Raef and Beth Hoffman, both of Muncie, IN.
His brother Bill Mitchell and his wife Judy of Leesburg, FL, and his sister Judy Bardsley and her husband Jerry of Surprise, AZ, also survive him.
Muncie services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019