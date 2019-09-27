Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Robert E. Mitchell

Robert E. Mitchell Obituary
Robert E. Mitchell

Muncie - Robert E. Mitchell, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at High Street United Methodist, 219 S. High Street, with Pastor Charlotte Overmyer officiating. There will be a gathering in the church parlor following services.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019
