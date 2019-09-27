|
Robert E. Mitchell
Muncie - Robert E. Mitchell, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at High Street United Methodist, 219 S. High Street, with Pastor Charlotte Overmyer officiating. There will be a gathering in the church parlor following services.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019