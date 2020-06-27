Robert E. Worley, 76, passed away on June 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis.
He was born on January 16, 1944 in Gaston, the son of Ronald and Edith Turner.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in 1969. He worked as an engineer for 36 years at General Motors. Robert enjoyed fishing, working on his farm, and mechanical work. Robert loved his family, together he and his wife, Bonita raised their two grandsons, Stone and Flint.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Bonita Worley; two grandsons, Stone Robbins (wife, Natalie), their daughter, Felicity Robbins, and Flint Robbins; aunt, Charlene Stonebraker; sister, Karlene Fallis (husband, David); nieces and nephews, Jeff Fallis (wife, Beth) and Julie Shrank (husband, Bob); great-nieces and great-nephew, Brittiany, Meghan, Kelsey, and Kyle; cousin, Connie Schad (husband, George); special friends, Bill and Jackie Smith, Cindy McCarroll, and Marge Hanson; and cousins, Don and Evon DeWees.
He was preceded in death by his parents and uncle, Kenneth Stonebraker.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Post #321, 2110 South Broadway St. Yorktown, IN. 47396.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.